Mild 3.3 quake hits Hingoli district, no injuries or damage
India
A mild magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit Hingoli district on Saturday morning, with the epicenter in Gadhala, Aundha Nagnath tehsil.
Locals felt a brief rumble and some anxiety, but thankfully there were no injuries or damage.
Officials urge calm after Hingoli tremors
Hingoli has seen several quakes over the past six years, including stronger ones just this July that left cracks in some homes.
With another recent tremor nearby on October 1, officials are reminding everyone to stay alert and not to panic, even though things are currently safe.