Mild 3.4 earthquake hits Anand district, no injuries reported
India
A mild magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit Anand district in Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon, with the epicenter located 36km north-northeast of Anand.
The tremor was recorded around 4:35pm but thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.
Officials alerted teams, monitoring Anand
Local disaster officials quickly got the word out to their teams and are keeping an eye on things just in case.
As of now, everything's normal: no harm to people or property has been reported in Anand.