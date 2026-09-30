Mild 3.5 magnitude quake hits Vijayapura near Dinadavara Gram Panchayat
India
A mild earthquake, magnitude 3.5, hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district just after midnight on Tuesday.
The epicenter was near Dinadavara Gram Panchayat in Basavana Bagevadi Taluk, according to state disaster officials.
Luckily, no reports of damage have been reported: just a brief shake to start the day.
Quake originated 10km underground
The quake originated 10km underground and was located 40km southwest of Vijayapura city, near Ingaleshwar Gram Panchayat, 5.3km south-southwest of Rabinala village and 5.5km west of Kamanakeri village.
There were no reports of damage.