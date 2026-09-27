Mild 3.6 quake hits Palghar district in Maharashtra, no injuries
India
A mild magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit Palghar district in Maharashtra late Saturday night, with the epicenter near Talasari at a depth of about 5km.
Luckily, there were no injuries or property damage, so everyone is safe.
Palghar officials monitor and advise precautions
Local authorities are monitoring the situation and reassuring residents that things are under control.
Vivekanand Kadam, district Disaster Management Cell chief, reminded everyone to remain calm and follow standard earthquake safety precautions, just in case anything else happens.