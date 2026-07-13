Mild 3.9 earthquake shakes Kamjong district 31km from Imphal
India
A mild earthquake hit Kamjong district in Manipur early Monday morning, clocking in at 3.9 on the Richter scale.
The tremor was felt around 6:32am with its center about 31km from Imphal, the state capital.
NCS reports quake depth 80km
According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake struck at a depth of 80km (latitude 24.705°N, longitude 94.222°E).
Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries or property damage, just a quick shake to start the day.