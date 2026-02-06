Mild earthquake near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
India
A mild earthquake shook areas near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
The quake measured 3.7 and started in Gonda district at a depth of 10km, according to the National Center for Seismology.
String of small earthquakes lately
This wasn't a one-off—northern India has seen a string of small earthquakes lately.
Another quake was recorded near Saharanpur. It's part of an ongoing pattern in the region.
Earthquakes that happen close to the surface
Earthquakes that happen close to the surface—like this one—can feel stronger even if they aren't huge on the scale.
In fact, several quakes of magnitude 4 or higher have been recorded in the broader region over the past decade.
Keeping an eye on these helps everyone stay prepared for future surprises.