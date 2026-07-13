Mild magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes Baramulla district at 2am.
India
Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir felt a mild magnitude 3.6 earthquake early Monday at 2am according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Thankfully, there has been no damage or injuries reported so far.
The NCS shared the update on its official X account.
Baramulla sees frequent mild tremors
This is not Baramulla's first shake-up: back in February, a stronger magnitude 4.6 quake hit the Pattan area nearby, but it also passed without major incident.
These frequent tremors show that mild to moderate earthquakes are pretty common here, so locals are getting used to staying alert but calm when they happen.