Militant kills head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi guarding Amarnath Yatra
India
A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, was shot and killed by a militant on Wednesday while guarding the Amarnath Yatra route in Anantnag.
This is the first militant attack in Kashmir since last year's killing of tourists in Pahalgam.
Police detain over 2,500 across Kashmir
Qureshi was attacked at close range and sadly didn't survive his injuries.
The police have responded with a big crackdown: over 2,500 people have been detained across Kashmir as they search for those behind the attack and their supporters.
Authorities also urged the media not to share visuals to keep investigations safe.
Qureshi leaves behind his wife and three children, with officials promising justice for his family.