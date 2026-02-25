Militants cutting through India-Myanmar border fence, planting IEDs: Report
Militants have been sabotaging the Indo-Myanmar border fence in Manipur's Chandel and Tengnoupal districts—cutting through long stretches of fencing, stealing equipment, and planting IEDs.
Even with Assam Rifles guarding the area, only 30km of the planned 1,643km border has been fenced so far.
Militants cut 150-200m stretch in December
Attacks happened at several spots: militants cut a 150-200m stretch near Changpol village in early December 2025.
In August, they stole equipment after breaking through the fence in Tengnoupal.
Between February 1 and 18 this year, at least 11 buried IEDs were discovered in Tengnoupal.
The Army cleared some explosives last week.
Home Ministry held a meeting on January 27, 2026
The Home Ministry held a meeting on January 27, 2026 and called for more tech like drones to keep watch.
So far, sabotage has only hit Chandel and Tengnoupal districts; nearby Churachandpur hasn't seen any incidents.
Investigations are ongoing as authorities look for ways to strengthen border security.