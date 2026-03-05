'Military conflict can't fix issue': PM on US-Iran, Ukraine-Russia wars 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy, stating military conflict alone is not the answer to ongoing military conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-US-Iran wars. Speaking at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, he said, "India and Finland both believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone."

Diplomatic relations India-Finland ties "Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort toward peace," he added. Modi also spoke about the strengthening ties between India and Finland, calling it a golden era for both. "Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia. In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship," he said.

Relation Shaping India-Finland relations into strategic partnership Elaborating further on India-Finland ties, he referred to the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement signed in early 2026. The agreement aims to strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between the two countries. "We are shaping India-Finland relations into a strategic partnership in digitalization and sustainability. This partnership, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing, will give momentum and energy to our cooperation in many high-tech areas," he added.

