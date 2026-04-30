Military leaders gather in Jaipur May 7 for Operation Sindoor
India
Operation Sindoor turns one on May 7, and top military officials are gathering in Jaipur to reflect on its impact.
The operation was India's direct response to last year's tragic Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians lost their lives.
The anniversary press conference will focus on key challenges, operational aspects, and future prospects.
Operation Sindoor targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba
Launched against terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, Operation Sindoor sparked a spike in border tensions (think drone attacks and mortar shelling) before a ceasefire calmed things down.
Now, military leaders are set to discuss what comes next, including discussion of proposed theater commands for Pakistan, China, and the maritime domain.