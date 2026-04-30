Military leaders gather in Jaipur May 7 for Operation Sindoor India Apr 30, 2026

Operation Sindoor turns one on May 7, and top military officials are gathering in Jaipur to reflect on its impact.

The operation was India's direct response to last year's tragic Pahalgam attack, where 26 civilians lost their lives.

The anniversary press conference will focus on key challenges, operational aspects, and future prospects.