'Military power is ultimate arbiter of national power': IAF Chief India Jan 21, 2026

Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh, head of the Indian Air Force, says having a strong military is key for any country to stay secure and independent.

At a seminar in New Delhi, he pointed out that nations without solid defense—like Venezuela and Iran—can end up vulnerable.

His main message: "We must understand that military power stands as the ultimate arbiter of national power." and India can't afford to get complacent.