'Military power is ultimate arbiter of national power': IAF Chief
Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh, head of the Indian Air Force, says having a strong military is key for any country to stay secure and independent.
At a seminar in New Delhi, he pointed out that nations without solid defense—like Venezuela and Iran—can end up vulnerable.
His main message: "We must understand that military power stands as the ultimate arbiter of national power." and India can't afford to get complacent.
Why air power matters (and why we can't just chill)
Singh explained that air power isn't just about fighter jets—it's been crucial for rescuing people from war zones and taking out terrorist threats.
He mentioned past missions against Pakistani bases as proof of its impact, but warned that resting on old victories isn't enough.
For him, staying ready and proactive is what will keep India safe in a changing world.