Mumbai, Tamil Nadu to see steep hike in milk prices

The Mumbai Milk Producers' Welfare Association (MMPA) announced the steepest price hike in its 70-year history.

MMPA chairman C K Singh said, "The wholesale price hike by ₹9 per liter from September 1 means retail rates may also shoot up to ₹115-125 per liter or more, depending on the localities served, and the local demand."

This decision was taken at the bi-annual general body meeting of the MMPA.