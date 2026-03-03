Millions of women gather in Kerala for Attukal Pongala festival
On Tuesday, Kerala's Attukal Bhagavathy Temple turned into a sea of devotion as millions of women gathered for the famous Pongala ritual.
For miles, women cooked sweet porridge in clay pots right on the streets—a tradition that marks the ninth day of this 10-day festival.
The main priest kicked things off by lighting the central hearth at the prescribed auspicious time, and soon fires and prayers spread everywhere, with everyone waiting for their pots to boil over—a sign their offering was accepted.
Festival brings people together, transcending all barriers
Attukal Pongala isn't just about faith—it's a huge moment of unity.
People from all backgrounds pitched in: women from different communities joined the festival, and the city's streets and homes were used for cooking.
Elaborate arrangements included medical aid, security and traffic adjustments for the crowd (which sometimes hits 4 million!).
No wonder it holds a Guinness World Record as the world's largest gathering of women for a religious event—proof that when it comes to coming together, Kerala knows how it's done.