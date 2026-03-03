Millions of women gather in Kerala for Attukal Pongala festival

Festival brings people together, transcending all barriers

Attukal Pongala isn't just about faith—it's a huge moment of unity.

People from all backgrounds pitched in: women from different communities joined the festival, and the city's streets and homes were used for cooking.

Elaborate arrangements included medical aid, security and traffic adjustments for the crowd (which sometimes hits 4 million!).

No wonder it holds a Guinness World Record as the world's largest gathering of women for a religious event—proof that when it comes to coming together, Kerala knows how it's done.