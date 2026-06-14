Minakshi Kumari among 1st NDA women cadets commissioned into IAF

Minakshi Kumari joined NDA August 2022

Minakshi joined NDA in August 2022 after clearing tough exams and interviews, then spent nearly three years training hard: think intense workouts, drills, and leadership lessons.

She officially graduated on May 30, 2025, marking a huge moment for women in the armed forces.

After more training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, she was commissioned as an IAF officer on Saturday, a proud moment for her family and a big step forward for gender equality in the military.