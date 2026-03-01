'Mini Iran' mourns death of its beloved leader Khamenei
After Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated, Alipur village in Karnataka—often called "Mini Iran" for its Shia Muslim community and close ties to Iran—declared a three-day voluntary shutdown starting February 28.
Shops stayed closed as locals marched with Khamenei's portraits, raised black flags, and voiced anger over the airstrikes that killed him.
What a protester said
One protester shared, "America and Israel have carried out this attack and some Arab countries have also backed it. It's a loss to the world. Hence we closed all establishments in Alipur for three days."
Residents held portraits of Khamenei, raised black flags, and condemned the actions of Israel and the US, while police kept watch over the peaceful gatherings.
Khamenei's visit to India in 1981
Khamenei visited India in February 1981, meeting Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and he had also visited Alipur, where he spent time interacting with local scholars and residents—a moment that deepened connections between the village and Iran.
Known for leading Iran through decades of political tension, his death now leaves big questions about who will lead next.