Mining engineer Rahul Kumar Meena arrested for AI-assisted RPSC hack

Investigators posed as courier, Meena confessed

Meena left a digital trail after creating a fake login to withdraw applications in December 2025.

The scam came to light when another candidate noticed their application had vanished.

Investigators traced the activity back to Meena's workplace in Jharkhand and tracked him down by posing as a courier service.

He confessed during questioning, and now police are analyzing his devices while he stays in custody until June 25.

Despite all this, the top Scheduled Tribe candidate still landed the job fair and square.