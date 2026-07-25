Cockroach Janata Party updates demands list after Pradhan's resignation
What's the story
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has updated its list of demands after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The CJP had been leading nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and other entrance exams. The protests intensified after a violent clash on July 20 between police and protesters marching toward Parliament.
Demand list
CJP's updated demands
After Pradhan's resignation, the CJP updated its demand list. The first demand has been fulfilled with Pradhan's resignation.
The remaining three demands include compensation of ₹1 crore for families of students who died by suicide, assurance that no action will be taken against student protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police.
Leader's remarks
Dipke demands action against police personnel involved in crackdown
CJP president Abhijeet Dipke said, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, but shouldn't the families of the students who committed suicide receive compensation of ₹1 crore? They should, shouldn't they?"
Dipke also demanded action against police personnel involved in the July 20 crackdown.
The protests had started as a call for education reforms but later expanded into broader issues such as unemployment and government accountability.
Resignation details
CJP vows to continue protests until demands met
In his resignation letter, Pradhan expressed deep distress over individuals in "responsible positions misleading" students. He also warned against anti-national forces exploiting the situation.
The CJP has vowed to continue its protests at Jantar Mantar and across India until all their demands are met.
The student movement had consistently demanded Pradhan's resignation along with sweeping reforms in the examination system.