Ministry of Defence signs ₹498.58cr deal to modernize INS Betwa
INS Betwa, one of the Indian Navy's key frigates, is set for a big makeover.
The Ministry of Defence just signed a ₹498.58 crore deal with Cochin Shipyard Limited to swap out its existing steam-based propulsion system for a diesel-engine-based system and update its combat technology.
What's cool? More than 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are pitching in on this project.
Refit boosts local industry and jobs
This refit isn't just about new tech. It's also giving a boost to local industry by creating jobs and helping Indian companies level up their skills in ship repair and modernization.
It fits right into India's push for self-reliance (think Aatmanirbhar Bharat), making sure more of our defense upgrades happen at home with homegrown talent.