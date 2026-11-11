Ministry of Defence signs ₹498.58cr deal to modernize INS Betwa

INS Betwa, one of the Indian Navy's key frigates, is set for a big makeover.

The Ministry of Defence just signed a ₹498.58 crore deal with Cochin Shipyard Limited to swap out its existing steam-based propulsion system for a diesel-engine-based system and update its combat technology.

What's cool? More than 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are pitching in on this project.