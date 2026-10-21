Ministry of Defence signs ₹770cr BEL deal for Army radars
India
The Ministry of Defence signed a ₹770 crore deal with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to get new, advanced radars for the Army.
These Improved Low Level Light Weight Radars (LLLR-I) will help spot everything from tiny drones to fighter jets, making it tougher for any aerial threats to slip by.
Radars detect drones and aid SMEs
These radars are a big step up for the Army, especially as drones become more common in modern warfare.
The move also supports Make in India, giving a boost to homegrown defense tech and helping out small and medium-sized businesses in the sector.