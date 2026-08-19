Ministry of Education announces NTA exam revamp to boost fairness
India
After recent issues with UGC-NET and NEET-UG, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is shaking things up.
After Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held meetings on Monday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Education announced that NTA will revamp how it runs exams to boost fairness and win back trust.
NTA plans 4-tier question paper checks
NTA is planning to introduce a four-tier question paper check to catch mistakes early.
They've replaced 600 experts, are hiring more staff soon, and are moving their office in the national capital from Okhla to Minto Road with CISF security.
Plus, they're bringing in tech and security pros from the private sector and doing a full audit of exam processes, all aiming for smoother, safer exams ahead.