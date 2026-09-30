Ministry of Education to make NEET-UG computer-based, replacing pen-and-paper format
Big update for medical aspirants: The Ministry of Education plans to turn NEET-UG into a computer-based test, moving away from the old pen-and-paper style.
This switch should make finding test centers easier and help keep the exam format consistent everywhere, kind of like how JEE-Main already works online.
Nandan Nilekani task force crafting recommendations
This move follows a major paper leak earlier this year that led to protests across the country.
To fix things, a high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani is working on recommendations to recommend reforms aimed at making the examination system leakproof, with equity implications for rural, women, and low-connectivity-district candidates.
With nearly 2.5 million students taking NEET every year, going digital aims to protect exam integrity and give everyone a fair shot at medical seats.