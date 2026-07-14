Ministry of External Affairs says passports not proof of citizenship
India
Heads up: If you thought your Indian passport proved you're a citizen, the Ministry of External Affairs says that's not the case.
Passports are just "travel documents": basically your ticket for leaving and entering India, not official proof that you're a citizen.
This clarification popped up during talks about updating voter lists in several states.
Under 8% of Indians hold passports
Passports are issued under the Passports Act of 1967 after a set verification process, but fewer than eight percent of Indians actually have one.
Officials pointed out that even non-citizens can get passports in certain situations, so having one doesn't automatically mean you're an Indian citizen.