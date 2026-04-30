Ministry of Power credits solar as India meets 256.1GW demand
India
India just set a new record by meeting an electricity demand of 256.1 gigawatts, without any power cuts.
The Ministry of Power credits solar energy for this win, with solar alone providing 57 gigawatts during peak hours and covering over one-fifth of the country's needs.
Solar 81GW peak, capacity over 150GW
Solar generation even peaked at 81 gigawatts around midday, making up nearly one-third of all electricity produced at that time and helping keep the grid stable as an early heatwave pushed usage to new highs.
Thanks to government pushes like the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, India's solar capacity has now reached over 150 gigawatts, showing just how fast clean energy is becoming a key part of everyday life here.