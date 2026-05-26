Ministry of Shipping says India secured oil and fertilizer supplies
India
India has managed to keep its oil and fertilizer supplies safe even after the deadlock over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz shook up cargo bound for India.
The Ministry of Shipping says it has lined up imports from Russia, the US and Africa, plus plans to boost local fertilizer production so there's no immediate shortage.
India has 12 ships stuck
Out of 36 ships stuck in the deadlock, 12 are Indian.
Most of the 12,000 sailors are safe and still working, though nearly 3,000 have chosen to head home.
Officials estimate things could get back to normal in about a week once the Strait reopens.
The government is also being pushed to prepare for future disruptions so everyone stays protected.