Ministry of Tribal Affairs credits PM Modi for 'historic transformation'

Government expands tribal education health programs

The government launched around 500 Eklavya schools, giving more than 150,000 tribal students access to quality education, plus a push for learning in their own languages.

Healthcare got a boost through Ayushman Bharat and mobile units, especially during COVID-19.

For livelihoods, over 2,800 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras support forest-based businesses and guarantee fair prices for products like bamboo and honey.

The government also seeks to provide roads, electricity, and clean water to remote areas.

There's also a decision to establish museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations since 2021.