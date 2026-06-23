Ministry of Tribal Affairs credits PM Modi for 'historic transformation'
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs says tribal welfare has seen big changes under PM Modi's leadership over the past 12 years.
Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey described it as a "historic transformation," pointing to more than a tripling of spending since 2014 and improvements across education, health, jobs, and cultural pride.
Government expands tribal education health programs
The government launched around 500 Eklavya schools, giving more than 150,000 tribal students access to quality education, plus a push for learning in their own languages.
Healthcare got a boost through Ayushman Bharat and mobile units, especially during COVID-19.
For livelihoods, over 2,800 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras support forest-based businesses and guarantee fair prices for products like bamboo and honey.
The government also seeks to provide roads, electricity, and clean water to remote areas.
There's also a decision to establish museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations since 2021.