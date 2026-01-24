Minor blast near Punjab railway line injures driver
A small explosion happened late Friday night near a railway track in Khanpur village, Punjab.
The train driver got a minor cut on his cheek, but thankfully there was no serious damage to the train or tracks.
Officials say trains should be running again soon.
Police investigating, promise quick action
Punjab Police and forensic teams are on the case to figure out what caused the blast.
DIG Nanak Singh called it a minor incident and said they're working closely with other agencies to find out who's behind it and make sure justice is served quickly.