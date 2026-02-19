Minor's father apologizes for fatal accident; victim's mother rejects it
A tragic accident in Dwarka, Delhi on February 3 took the life of 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra when a minor, driving a Scorpio SUV, crashed head-on into his motorcycle.
Sahil was declared dead and a taxi driver was also injured.
Fifteen days later, the minor's father publicly apologized, saying he was "sorry" and adding, "I sincerely apologize to the mother who lost her son."
Sahil's mother rejected the apology.
Details of case
Sahil's mother said the accused's family only cared about bail and didn't reach out until more than two weeks after losing her son.
She called the minor's actions "criminal mentality," claiming he didn't even brake after hitting Sahil.
She now wants him tried as an adult and plans to challenge the FIR.
In-car footage from the Scorpio, reportedly filmed by the teen's sister, shows the SUV narrowly missing a bus before hitting Sahil.
The accused's father apologized, called the incident a "big mistake," and said he would abide by judicial decisions.