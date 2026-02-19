Minor's father apologizes for fatal accident; victim's mother rejects it

Details of case

Sahil's mother said the accused's family only cared about bail and didn't reach out until more than two weeks after losing her son.

She called the minor's actions "criminal mentality," claiming he didn't even brake after hitting Sahil.

She now wants him tried as an adult and plans to challenge the FIR.

In-car footage from the Scorpio, reportedly filmed by the teen's sister, shows the SUV narrowly missing a bus before hitting Sahil.

The accused's father apologized, called the incident a "big mistake," and said he would abide by judicial decisions.