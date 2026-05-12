Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar crime unit bust halts ₹100cr mephedrone output
India
Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar crime unit just took down a massive drug manufacturing unit that could have produced mephedrone worth ₹100 crore.
The raids happened across Saman Nagari, Azmi Nagar, and Mauje Manori.
Senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said the seized material could have produced mephedrone worth ₹100 crore.
Police seize mephedrone worth over ₹13cr
The operation kicked off with a Mira Road raid on April 4, where police found 1.32kg of MD.
This led them to uncover an even bigger network, eventually seizing 6.773kg of mephedrone (worth over ₹13 crore), 255-liter of chemicals, and specialized lab gear.
13 people, including two women, are now under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.