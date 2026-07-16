Mira Road JP Infra crane collapse kills 1 worker
India
A crane accident at a Mira Road construction site in Mumbai turned tragic on Thursday, leaving one young worker dead and three others hurt.
The crane, used for moving materials up the building, suddenly fell from the upper floors of the JP Infra project.
Vehicles damaged, injured rushed to hospital
The collapse damaged several parked vehicles and caused panic among workers and nearby residents.
Emergency teams acted fast to rescue the injured and get them to a hospital.
Police are now digging into what went wrong, looking at possible technical faults or safety lapses, and reviewing site safety practices to prevent this from happening again.