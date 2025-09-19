Mirwaiz Umar Farooq barred from attending Friday prayers India Sep 19, 2025

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who leads the Hurriyat Conference, has been stopped from attending Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jama Masjid for the second week straight.

This follows his house arrest on September 17, 2025, right after former Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat passed away.

Farooq expressed that being unable to attend Bhat's last rites felt like a violation of his basic rights.