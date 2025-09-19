Next Article
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq barred from attending Friday prayers
India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who leads the Hurriyat Conference, has been stopped from attending Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jama Masjid for the second week straight.
This follows his house arrest on September 17, 2025, right after former Hurriyat chief Abdul Gani Bhat passed away.
Farooq expressed that being unable to attend Bhat's last rites felt like a violation of his basic rights.
Farooq's statement on social media
Speaking out on social media, Farooq criticized what he called "authoritarian" moves by authorities to limit religious and community gatherings.
He argued these actions prevent public mourning and weaken faith, but added that such measures can't silence people's hope for dignity and justice.