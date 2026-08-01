Mirwaiz Umar Farooq seeks probe after PoK clashes: 30+ dead
India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's top cleric, is calling for a full investigation after at least 30 people were killed in recent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The violence broke out when security forces allegedly fired on protesters from the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), who have been raising local issues.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges restraint, justice
Speaking at Srinagar's Jama Masjid, Mirwaiz called upon Pakistan to show restraint and asked authorities to talk directly with protest leaders.
He emphasized that justice and fair treatment for all, including Kashmiri refugees, are key for real peace.
Mirwaiz also expressed deep sadness over lives lost on both sides and reminded everyone that people across the Line of Control share a common history and hopes for dignity.