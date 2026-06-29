Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges Modi to resume talks in J&K

Mirwaiz Farooq cites leaders, urges dialogue

Mirwaiz pointed out that past leaders like Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh kept conversations going even when things were tough, showing how important talking things out can be.

He also mentioned recent global conflicts, like the United States-Israel confrontation with Iran, to show that military action alone doesn't solve problems.

For him, staying committed to dialogue is the best way forward for a better future in the region.