Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges Modi to resume talks in J&K
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who leads the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has urged Prime Minister Modi to bring back political talks in Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, he said that open dialogue is the only real path toward peace and rebuilding trust.
Mirwaiz also appreciated Modi's earlier efforts at regional cooperation, saying they gave people hope across South Asia.
Mirwaiz Farooq cites leaders, urges dialogue
Mirwaiz pointed out that past leaders like Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh kept conversations going even when things were tough, showing how important talking things out can be.
He also mentioned recent global conflicts, like the United States-Israel confrontation with Iran, to show that military action alone doesn't solve problems.
For him, staying committed to dialogue is the best way forward for a better future in the region.