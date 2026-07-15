Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urges restraint and talks after PoK violence

Farooq is calling for differences to be resolved through open dialogue and respect for human rights, reminding everyone that the sanctity of life should be upheld at all costs.

He also touched on the ongoing debate about political rights for Kashmiris in Pakistan, stressing that trust in leadership matters.

Wrapping up his statement, he offered prayers for lasting peace across Jammu and Kashmir and sent heartfelt condolences to families affected by the unrest.