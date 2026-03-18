Mirzapur road with hand pump in middle goes viral
India
A newly built road in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, is getting attention for all the wrong reasons: a hand pump was left smack in the middle during rushed construction before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit.
Videos of vehicles dodging it have gone viral, raising questions about basic planning and safety.
Memes galore, but locals are worried about safety
People online are having a field day with memes and jokes: some even have joked about Sunny Deol's famous hand pump scene from Gadar.
Locals are more concerned about safety, especially with the big Navratri fair at Maa Vindhyavasini temple coming up on April 19.
After all the buzz, officials say they'll finally remove the pump following orders from the village head.