Mirzapur road with hand pump in middle goes viral

Memes galore, but locals are worried about safety

People online are having a field day with memes and jokes: some even have joked about Sunny Deol's famous hand pump scene from Gadar.

Locals are more concerned about safety, especially with the big Navratri fair at Maa Vindhyavasini temple coming up on April 19.

After all the buzz, officials say they'll finally remove the pump following orders from the village head.