Miscreants burn 35 postal bags in Manipur's Ukhrul district

The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long says more than 40 vehicles were stopped by Kuki villagers and insurgents: cash, clothes, groceries, and documents were either looted or burned at spots like Shangkai Kuki village and Mahadev Hill.

They criticized security forces for not protecting people despite being present.

The incident has been reported to law enforcement agencies for an investigation as concerns grow about safety on Manipur's highways.