Miscreants burn 35 postal bags in Manipur's Ukhrul district
Miscreants set fire to 35 postal bags on National Highway 202 in Manipur's Ukhrul district on Monday, July 27, 2026, destroying important items like passports, ATM cards, and educational documents.
This happened during an ongoing highway blockade that started on July 26.
The bags were meant for Ukhrul, Somdal, and Kamjong.
Tangkhul committee reports Manipur highway looting
The Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Long says more than 40 vehicles were stopped by Kuki villagers and insurgents: cash, clothes, groceries, and documents were either looted or burned at spots like Shangkai Kuki village and Mahadev Hill.
They criticized security forces for not protecting people despite being present.
The incident has been reported to law enforcement agencies for an investigation as concerns grow about safety on Manipur's highways.