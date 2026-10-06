Missing 10-year-old Intzar found dead near Narela Industrial Area cemetery
India
A 10-year-old boy named Intzar, who went missing from Delhi's Bawana area on October 4, was sadly found dead near a cemetery in the Narela Industrial Area.
His body had bloodstains.
Postmortem ordered, family cites foul play
Police have sent Intzar's body for a postmortem to find out what happened.
His family suspects foul play after seeing injuries, though they say there were no personal disputes.
Intzar had never gone toward the forested area before, said his father Ayub.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage and talking to locals while they wait for more answers from the postmortem report.