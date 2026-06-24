Missing 17-year-old girl found buried at Kanchi river in Ranchi
India
A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for one week was found buried under sand by the Kanchi River in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Locals spotted a dog digging at the riverbank and, after checking, discovered part of her body sticking out. They quickly alerted police.
Police confirm identity, probe suspected murder
Police confirmed the girl's identity with help from her mother. Early investigation suggests she was murdered and buried to hide evidence.
The girl lived with her maternal uncle and had been missing since last Wednesday. Her family searched for her themselves but did not file a missing-person report.
Authorities are now working to figure out why this happened and who is responsible.