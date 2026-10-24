Missing person probe in Keralam uncovers alleged 2.5cr counterfeit operation
India
A missing person case in Keralam just led police to an alleged counterfeit currency operation worth ₹2.5 crore.
It all started when Sibion, who had gone missing after being robbed of his gold, returned on his own, prompting police to dig into his finances and stumble upon the counterfeiting scheme.
Sibion's house raid finds printing equipment
During a raid on October 23, officers found a digital printer, bundles of paper cut in the size used for printing ₹500 notes, and a currency-counting machine at Sibion's house: clear signs of an organized operation.
They also seized 43 sovereigns of gold and discovered possible links to hawala deals, with another suspect named Ravi now on the police radar.