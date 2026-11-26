30 Reasi men missing between 1991-2003 running Pakistan terror ops
What's the story
Thirty men from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, who went missing between 1991 and 2003, are allegedly operating from Pakistan after receiving arms training, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat said on Wednesday. The Director General of Police said these individuals disappeared from the Mahore and Chassana areas before crossing into Pakistan.
Militant links
Missing men likely associated with Hizbul Mujahideen
The police suspect that these missing men are associated with the terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.
They are believed to be supplying arms, ammunition, and funds to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Prabhat said the group is also suspected of trying to radicalize local youth and instigate them to join terrorist activities.
Terrorism revival
Police identify 5 individuals trying to revive terrorism
The police investigation into the network has led to the identification of five individuals who are suspected of trying to revive terrorism in the region.
These include Mohammad Qayoom of Shadole, Bashir Ahmad of Bidder, Shokat Ali of Hunder, Manzoor Ahmad of Khanti, and Imtyaz Ahmad of Thuroo.
A document accessed by NDTV revealed that these terrorists are trying to sell their ancestral lands in Reasi district to use proceeds from these sales to fund terror activities back home
Legal action
FIR filed against suspects under UAPA, among others
The police have since attached more than 27 kanals of land linked to these five under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive and Improvised Materials Control provisions, and UAPA.
The crackdown on these terrorists is part of a larger offensive against the old terror ecosystem south of Pir Panjal.
Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said not a single India-born terrorist was left in Kashmir Valley.