Missouri man charged with murder after allegedly killing wife

What happened next

After the incident, Akbari called his son and told him, "I killed your mom, and I left the house." Their son also dialed 911.

Before fleeing in a blue Honda Odyssey, Akbari dropped his child off at a relative's place.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing child, leading to Akbari's arrest later that day on Highway 50.

He faces life in prison without parole if convicted, and was being held without bond.

The source does not report an arraignment on January 16. It reports a bond review scheduled for January 21, 2026 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for February 19, 2026.