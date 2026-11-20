The IMD has put out alerts for heavy rain in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Assam and Meghalaya could see even heavier downpours, with showers likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura too.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 50km per hour) might hit parts of Chhattisgarh, east UP, and the northeast.

Down south, and even in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, rain is also on the cards.

Foggy mornings will continue for Delhi-NCR as well as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west UP.