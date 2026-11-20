ED mistakenly raids fisherman's house in Kerala
What's the story
Tension gripped Madakkara near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district of Kerala on Friday morning after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mistakenly raided the house of an innocent fisherman. The incident was part of a coordinated statewide operation by the central agency at 10 locations across five districts, targeting alleged hawala transactions and violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
Raid mix-up
ED raids wrong house
The ED team had arrived in Madakkara with a warrant to search the house of Valappil Noushad, a suspect in their investigation.
However, due to a property identification error, they mistakenly entered the residence of a local fisherman instead.
During the hours-long search, family members were allegedly barred from leaving their home or going to work as officers rummaged through their belongings looking for evidence, The Hindu reported.
Protest aftermath
Locals demand apology from ED officers
When the error was discovered, local residents and neighbors protested outside the fisherman's house.
They demanded a formal apology from the ED officers to the traumatized family and insisted that all displaced household items be returned before officers left.
The operation focused on residences and business premises of individuals suspected of having links to financial networks associated with gold smuggling and illegal money transfers.
The searches were carried out in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts.