Mithilesh Tiwari announces Bihar marksheets will read 'eligible for skills'
Bihar is making a big change to Class 10 and 12 marksheets: "fail" will now read as "eligible for skills."
Announced by Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, this move is all about reducing the shame around failing and recognizing that students have talents beyond just exam scores.
The Bihar School Examination Board will roll this out soon.
Bihar offers monthlong supplementary coaching, platforms
Students taking Class 10 supplementary exams will get a month of special classes to help them prepare.
Plus, Bihar has launched a 24/7 learning platform called Bihar Vidya Saathi for Classes nine-12.
For 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model schools across the State, Bihar has launched a separate platform through video conferencing, with AI-powered tools, and plans to honor teachers with a new support portal on September 5, 2026 (Teachers's Day).