Mittal takes charge as India's new envoy to UAE
Deepak Mittal, a seasoned Indian diplomat from the 1998 IFS batch, just took over as India's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. He steps in for Sunjay Sudhir.
Before this, Mittal was posted in Qatar and played a key part in opening formal talks with the Taliban after US forces left Afghanistan.
Mittal's expertise in high-stakes diplomacy
Mittal isn't new to high-stakes diplomacy—he played a key role in establishing the first formal diplomatic contact between India and the Taliban in Doha in 2021.
His experience comes at a time when India-UAE relations are on a steady rise, thanks to regular visits by both countries' leaders and a huge Indian community (estimated at 4.3 million people) living in the UAE.