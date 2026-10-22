Mitul Sodha arrested for allegedly killing pregnant wife, staging suicide
A 29-year-old man from Gujarat's Kheda district, Mitul Sodha, has been arrested after police say he murdered his pregnant wife, Arunaben, and tried to make it look like a suicide.
Investigators believe he forced her to drink a toxic chemical before hanging her body to stage the scene.
The case first appeared as a suicide but quickly raised red flags for the police.
Arunaben's brother files dowry murder complaint
The turning point came when Arunaben's brother, who works at the local police station, filed a complaint accusing Sodha and his family of dowry harassment and murder.
Police discovered that Sodha had searched online about suicide laws before his wife's death and may have involved family members in covering up what happened.
Officers are now looking into previous reports of harassment and how deeply the family was involved in the alleged crime.