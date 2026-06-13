Miyapur software engineer allegedly jumped from 6th floor, baby safe
India
A 37-year-old software engineer, Isha Sahu, allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of her apartment building in Miyapur, Hyderabad.
Her six-month-old baby slipped from her arms during the fall but survived with only minor injuries and is now safe.
The incident is suspected to be linked to mental health struggles.
Police say Isha Sahu had insomnia
Police say Sahu had been dealing with insomnia and other sleep issues for months.
They are talking to her family and gathering details to understand what happened.
Authorities are also asking everyone not to spread rumors while the investigation continues.