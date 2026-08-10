Mizoram CM, Christian bodies urge Shah to withdraw FCRA Bill
What's the story
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and several Christian organizations have appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw the Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026. They want the legislation to be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further discussion. According to sources cited by The Hindu, the government is likely to consider the appeal despite an earlier plan to discuss the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 12.
Community objections
Concerns raised by major Christian organizations
The Catholic Bishops Conference of India, National Council of Churches in India, and the Council of Churches in Mizoram have raised concerns over the bill. They argue it is against minorities, especially Christians.
Lalduhoma met Shah on August 6 with Christian representatives to discuss their concerns about certain provisions of the bill.
Operational concerns
Call for Joint Parliamentary Committee discussion
Jonathan Lalremruata, advisor to the CBCI, stressed that while they support transparency and national security, some provisions of the bill pose operational challenges for genuine, grassroots charitable organizations.
He requested, "In the spirit of democratic consultation, we respectfully appeal to the Union government to refer the Bill to a JPC," for structured dialogue with civil society and faith-based leaders.
Act review
Reverend Asir Ebenezer's plea for comprehensive review of FCRA Act
Reverend Asir Ebenezer, general secretary of the NCCI, also met Shah on August 6.
He called for a comprehensive review of the FCRA Act, which came into force in 2010.
Ebenezer stressed that all stakeholders should be given a fair opportunity to discuss accountability under the Act before any amendments are made.
Controversial provision
Controversial provision in FCRA Bill
The FCRA Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026, has a controversial provision.
It allows the appointment of a 'designated authority' to manage assets created from foreign funds if an NGO's FCRA registration is suspended or canceled.
This authority can transfer or sell assets owned by NGOs to the government or other bodies.
Myth debunking
India's ambassador to the United States debunks 'myths'
In a thread on X, India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, debunked what he called myths around the Bill.
He wrote, "Foreign money inflows into India have been rising, not falling," and the FCRA has not adversely impacted the working of NGOs and charitable organizations.
He also pointed out, "Regulation of foreign financial flows in public and political spaces is a sovereign step driven by national security concerns."
Twitter Post
India's ambassador to US clears 'myths' about FCRA
There are many misunderstandings in the media and in civil society about the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill(FCRA), 2026.— Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) August 10, 2026
Here is the Myth vs. Reality check.