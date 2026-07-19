Mizoram declares July 20 holiday for FIFA World Cup final
India
Football fans in Mizoram are in for a treat: July 20 is now an official holiday so everyone can watch the FIFA World Cup final without missing out.
Schools and colleges will be closed, and government offices will open only in the afternoon.
The move is all about letting people enjoy the big match together.
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma says hospitals open
Essential services like hospitals will keep running, so no worries there.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma said football occupies a special place in the hearts of the Mizo people and described the FIFA World Cup as "The Greatest Show on Planet."
The government hopes this excitement inspires more young talent to dream big with football.