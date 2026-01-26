Mizoram: Massive drug busts, record deaths spark concern
India
Since April 2025, Mizoram police have seized drugs and narcotics worth ₹816 crore in a sweeping crackdown on trafficking.
338 people have been arrested in 217 criminal cases, with authorities also confiscating Burmese areca nuts valued at ₹17.8 crore and 42 weapons.
Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh highlighted these efforts during Republic Day celebrations.
Drug crisis deepens despite dry state status
Even though Mizoram has banned alcohol since 2019, the Excise and Narcotics department seized 475kg of various drugs in the 2025-26 financial year, and arrested 611 offenders in the 2025-26 financial year.
Key operations like Operation Jericho played a big role, with enforcement actions generating revenue of over ₹1.69 crore during the current financial year.