Mizoram: Massive drug busts, record deaths spark concern

Drug crisis deepens despite dry state status

Even though Mizoram has banned alcohol since 2019, the Excise and Narcotics department seized 475kg of various drugs in the 2025-26 financial year, and arrested 611 offenders in the 2025-26 financial year.

Key operations like Operation Jericho played a big role, with enforcement actions generating revenue of over ₹1.69 crore during the current financial year.